The Perkins INfrared Exosatellite Survey (PINES): Survey Overview and Early Results

We present the Perkins INfrared Exosatellite Survey (PINES), a near-infrared search for short-period transiting planets and moons around a sample of 393 spectroscopically confirmed L- and T-type dwarfs. PINES is performed with Boston University’s 1.8 m Perkins Telescope Observatory, located on Anderson Mesa, Arizona. We describe the observational strategy of the survey, which was designed to optimize the number of expected transit detections using an injection/recovery simulation. We assess the impact of second-order extinction due to changing precipitable water vapor on our observations and find that the magnitude of this effect is minimized in the Mauna Kea Observatories J-band filter used by PINES. We describe our analysis pipeline and demonstrate its validity through the recovery of a transit of WASP-2 b and known variable brown dwarfs, and use it to identify a new variable L/T transition object: the T2 dwarf WISE J045746.08-020719.2. We report on the measured photometric precision of the survey and use it to estimate our transit detection sensitivity, finding that we are sensitive to the detection of 2.5 R Earth planets and larger for our median brightness targets. PINES will place new limits on the occurrence rates of super-Earths around L and T dwarfs and will test whether such occurrence rates are consistent with those measured for M dwarfs.