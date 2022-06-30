PLATOSpec a new spectrograph for the PLATO targets follow-up

We present here a new instrument PLATOSpec which will be installed at E152 telescope at La Silla Observatory, Chile in 2023. PLATOSpec will be an echelle spectrograph with resolving power of 70000 capable of monitoring wavelength range from 380 to 680 nm with an expected accuracy in radial velocities around 3 m/s. PLATOSpec will have a blue sensitive chip, therefore, we will be able to provide a valuable information about the stellar activity. Main aims of PLATOSpec will be the ground based follow-up of currently TESS and later PLATO missions planetary candidates. We will be able to contribute mainly to detection and characterization of hot Jupiters and to discrimination of false positives and to determination of stellar parameters.