Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

PLATOSpec a new spectrograph for the PLATO targets follow-up

Presentation #102.118 in the session Poster Session.

by Petr Kabath, Leonardo Vanzi, Artie Hatzes, Eike Guenther, Rafael Brahm, Jan Janik, Takeo Minezaki, Marek Skarka, and Raine Karjalainen
Published onJun 20, 2022
PLATOSpec a new spectrograph for the PLATO targets follow-up

We present here a new instrument PLATOSpec which will be installed at E152 telescope at La Silla Observatory, Chile in 2023. PLATOSpec will be an echelle spectrograph with resolving power of 70000 capable of monitoring wavelength range from 380 to 680 nm with an expected accuracy in radial velocities around 3 m/s. PLATOSpec will have a blue sensitive chip, therefore, we will be able to provide a valuable information about the stellar activity. Main aims of PLATOSpec will be the ground based follow-up of currently TESS and later PLATO missions planetary candidates. We will be able to contribute mainly to detection and characterization of hot Jupiters and to discrimination of false positives and to determination of stellar parameters.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with