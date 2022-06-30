Skip to main content
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Let’s have CHOCOLATE: An alternative technique for broadband transmission spectroscopy

Presentation #102.123 in the session Poster Session.

by Emma Esparza-Borges, Enric Pallé, Núria Casasayas-Barris, and Mahmoudreza Oshagh
CHOCOLATE is a novel Chromatic Line-Profile Tomography technique that has been recently developed and presented to the community as an alternative approach for recovering the broadband transmission spectrum of transiting exoplanets from high-resolution spectroscopy. This methodology is based on the spectral line-profile distortions produced by a transiting planet, which can be assessed in the Cross Correlation Functions (CCFs) of the spectra. In this talk, we will examine the latest improvements in CHOCOLATE methodology and the results obtained using HARPS-N, CARMENES and ESPRESSO data.

