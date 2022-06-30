Direct Imaging Orbit Fits In Two Detections

Future exoplanet direct imaging missions aim to maximize the number of habitable Earth-like exoplanets discoverable in their limited mission time. State of the art exoplanet orbit fitting techniques only incorporate astrometry and require at least three exoplanets detections to determine if the exoplanet is in the habitable zone. Decreasing the number of detections required to orbit fit increases telescope operational efficiency. In this work, we use our analytical and numerical techniques in a Monte Carlo to orbit fit exoplanets from simulated direct-imaging measurements using astrometry and photometry. we achieve an average orbit fit uncertainty less than 0.15 AU.