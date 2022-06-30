Understanding planet evolution through gas giants in their early days: TOI 4562 b and HIP 67522 b.

A wealth of models to explain the early evolution of planetary systems have emerged following the discovery of nearly 5000 unexpectedly diverse exoplanets. Validating these theories requires knowledge of planetary properties at all stages of a system’s life and is best informed by giant planets, more accessible to current detection methods and excellent tracers of formation history. Currently, the early days (< 500 Myr) of planets orbiting Sun-like stars is greatly under sampled and it is essential to increase the pool of young giant planets.

In this talk, we present HIP 67522 b and TOI 4562 b and show how these two young giant planets, discovered by the TESS mission, contribute to our understanding of early planet evolution. HIP 67522 b is the youngest Jupiter sized planet showing a well-aligned orbit with its star spin axis and TOI 4562 b is a 200 Myr old, long period and highly eccentric Jupiter like planet. By placing both planets in the broader context of young gas giants, including additional very recent discoveries, we will demonstrate the necessity to shift our focus to younger stars and the associated need to overcome the barrier imposed by stellar activity.