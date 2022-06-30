Stellar Parameters and Absolute Velocities for all TESS TRES and FIES spectra

The Tillinghast Reflector Echelle Spectrograph (TRES) is a fiber-fed optical spectrograph with a resolution of 44,000 located atop Mount Hopkins, AZ. TRES is a key part of the reconnaissance (recon) spectroscopy effort for the TESS follow-up Observing Program (TFOP) producing over 3500 spectra of over 1500 TESS Objects of Interest (TOIs). In addition, over 200 TOIs have been observed with the Fiber-fed Echelle Spectrograph (FIES) at the Nordic Optical Telescope (NOT) in La Palma, Spain. These spectra were all carefully examined to weed out possible false positives such as double-lined spectra or targets that show large velocity variation indicative of a stellar companion. The recon spectra are then used to derive stellar parameters (effective temperature, gravity, rotational velocity and metallicity) using the Stellar Parameter Classification (SPC) tool. Additionally, absolute velocities are derived by transforming the radial velocities to the reference frame of the minor planets of the solar system by adding a constant offset and then adding a final correction based on standard stars observations. The full set of stellar parameters and absolute velocities will be available to users on ExoFOP-TESS to encourage community collaboration. The results also include a quality flag indicator based on the quality of the data and the stellar type/parameters.