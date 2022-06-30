The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is the next NASA Astrophysics flagship mission scheduled to launch no later than May 2007. The Roman Galactic Bulge Time Domain Survey (GBTDS) is one of the core surveys to be undertaken by Roman during its prime mission, and will provide an unprecedented census of extrasolar cold and free-floating planets detected via gravitational microlensing of background stars. The notional survey design involves seven fields (with a total area ~2 sq. degrees) monitored by Roman’s Wide Field Instrument continuously every 15 minutes during six 72-day bulge seasons when the Galactic bulge is visible from Roman. This survey will also enable a broad range of auxiliary science. Although the parameters of the GBTDS needed to achieve Roman’s core science requirement are relatively tightly constrained, some alterations and/or augmentation may result in significant additional science without sacrificing these requirements.