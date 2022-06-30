Twin system analysis: Cloud formation in hot Jupiters

There is a wide gap in our understanding of which system parameters (i.e. stellar, planetary, and system parameters), if any, correlate with observed atmospheric properties in exoplanets. For example, there has been no strong correlation found with high altitude aerosol formation and system parameters. However, finding such correlation would be revolutionary in exoplanetology, and would be key for optimal target selection for JWST, ARIEL, and the next generation of ground based telescopes. To this end, we have identified a subset of planets that can be used to test correlations between stellar metallicity or high-energy irradiation levels and aerosol coverage in exoplanet atmospheres. These systems match in most parameters (i.e. stellar, planetary, and system parameters) and can provide a more efficient means to search for correlations with specific properties. I will present the whole sample of systems, their redefined system parameters, and three of their transmission spectra, which show tentative correlations. These planets could be cornerstone systems for understanding of aerosol formation in exoplanets, and guide identification of planets best suited for detailed atmospheric studies.