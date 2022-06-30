Exploring the deep atmospheres of HD 209458b and WASP-43b using a non-gray GCM

3D general circulation model (GCM) simulations suggest that one potential driver for the observed radius inflation in hot Jupiters may be downward advection of energy from the highly irradiated photosphere into the deeper layers. Here, we compare dynamical heat transport within the non-inflated hot Jupiter WASP-43b and the canonical inflated hot Jupiter HD 209458b with similar effective temperatures. We investigate to what extent radiatively driven heating and cooling in the photosphere (at pressures smaller than 1 bar) influence the deeper temperature profile (at pressures between 1 to 700bar). Our simulations with the new non-gray 3D-radiation-hydrodynamical model exoradPRT/MITgcm show that the deep temperature profile of WASP-43b couples to a relatively cold adiabat. The deep layers of HD 209458b, however, do not converge and remain nearly unchanged regardless of whether a cold or a hot initial state is used. Furthermore, we show that different flow structures in the deep atmospheric layers arise, where we find that WASP-43b exhibits a deep equatorial jet, driven by the relatively fast tidally locked rotation of this planet (0.81 days) compared to HD 209458b (3.47 days). Likewise, we compare simulations with different rotation periods and find that the resulting flow structures only marginally influence the temperature evolution in the deep atmosphere, which is almost completely dominated by radiative heating and cooling. We stress that a possible link between downward energy transport and radiative heating and cooling can only be revealed by using a non-gray GCM with a deep lower boundary and by allowing runtimes of more than 10000 days. Furthermore, we find that the evolution of deeper layers can influence the 3D temperature structure in the photosphere of WASP-43b. Thus, day side emission spectra of WASP-43b may shed light onto dynamical processes at greater depth.