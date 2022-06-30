Snapshots from different life stages of three new TESS hot Jupiters

We report here three new TESS hot Jupiters with their star-planet system in different evolutionary stages. The first system, TOI-1181b, is a 1.18 Jupiter mass planet orbiting its very early subgiant star in 2.1 days, the second system, TOI-1516b, is a regular hot Jupiter with a mass of 3.16 Jupiter masses orbiting a main sequence star in 2 days. The last system TOI-2046b is a hot Jupiter with a mass of 2.3 Jupiter masses orbiting an only about 400 million years old active star within 1.5 days. We will introduce these three new interesting systems and discuss their evolutionary stages. These planets were confirmed by a network of 2-4 meter telescopes within the KESPRINT and the TFOP collaborations. Our current KESPRINT hot Jupiters follow-up program will be also presented.