Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Expanding the library of planet building materials in MAGRATHEA

Presentation #102.17 in the session Poster Session.

by Rosalie Chaleunsouck, Tristan Benally, David Rice, and Jason Steffen
Published onJun 20, 2022
Expanding the library of planet building materials in MAGRATHEA

Exoplanets are often modeled with fully-differentiated layers of iron, silicates, water, and gas. The large pressure and temperature ranges within each layer results in changes of phase and mineral equilibrium. MAGRATHEA is an open-course planet interior structure code with a large library of equations of state for planet building materials. This allows for the user to build detailed planet models and test differing measurements of the equation of state. I extend MAGRATHEA’s library to include upper-mantle materials and a graphite-based mantle. I show the impact of these additional materials on the characterization of rocky planet interiors.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with