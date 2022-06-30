Expanding the library of planet building materials in MAGRATHEA

Exoplanets are often modeled with fully-differentiated layers of iron, silicates, water, and gas. The large pressure and temperature ranges within each layer results in changes of phase and mineral equilibrium. MAGRATHEA is an open-course planet interior structure code with a large library of equations of state for planet building materials. This allows for the user to build detailed planet models and test differing measurements of the equation of state. I extend MAGRATHEA’s library to include upper-mantle materials and a graphite-based mantle. I show the impact of these additional materials on the characterization of rocky planet interiors.