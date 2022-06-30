Keck/OSIRIS Paβ high-contrast imaging of the PDS 70 planetary system

We present a high-contrast imaging search for Paβ line emission from protoplanets in the PDS 70 system with Keck/OSIRIS integral field spectroscopy. We applied the high-resolution spectral differential imaging technique to the OSIRIS J-band data but did not detect the Paβ line at the level predicted using the parameters of Hashimoto et al. (2020). This lack of Paβ emission suggests the VLT/MUSE-based study may have overestimated the line width of Hα. We compared our Paβ detection limits with the previous Hα flux and Hβ limits and estimated A V to be~0.9 and 2.0 for PDS 70 b and c respectively. In particular, PDS 70 b’s A V is much smaller than implied by high-contrast near-infrared studies, which suggests the infrared-continuum photosphere and the hydrogen-emitting regions exist at different heights above the forming planet.