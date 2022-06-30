Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Two Case Studies of Warm Jupiters Suggesting Different Origins

Presentation #102.174 in the session Poster Session.

by Jiayin Dong, Chelsea Huang, Rebekah Dawson, George Zhou, The NEID Science Team, TESS Follow-up Observing Program (TFOP), The MINERVA-Australis Team, Joey Rodriguez, Jason Eastman, Karen Collins, Samuel Quinn, Avi Shporer, Amaury Triaud, Songhu Wang, Thomas Beatty, Jonathan Jackson, Gudmundur Stefansson, Andrew Vanderburg, Adam Kraus, Stephanie Douglas, Elisabeth Newton, Rayna Rampalli, Daniel Krolikowski, and Dax Feliz
Warm Jupiters with extreme eccentricities or young ages are ideal test cases to examine the high-eccentricity tidal migration, disk migration, and in-situ formation origins of Warm Jupiters. We present two case studies of TESS Warm Jupiters and their follow-up observations using the CHIRON, Minerva-Australis, and NEID. The first has a super-eccentric orbit, analogous to HD 80606b, and is likely on the high-eccentricity tidal migration track. The second, at only a few hundred Myr old, has a nearly circular and aligned orbit. This latter planet is unlikely to have undergone high-eccentricity tidal migration; instead, it is likely to have originated via disk migration and/or in-situ formation. Two case studies might suggest multiple origins of Warm Jupiters.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
