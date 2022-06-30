Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

New software tools for REBOUND n-body simulations

Presentation #102.186 in the session Poster Session.

by Jason H. Steffen, Anna C. Childs, Stanley Baronett, Noah Ferich, and Daniel Tamayo
We present new tools for the REBOUND n-body integrator. These tools include modules that add: collision fragmentation, chemical tracking of particles, time-dependent stellar evolution, and the Yarkovsky effect. Some of these tools are incorporated directly into the REBOUNDx extension library while others are used in post-processing of simulation data. These new tools will be useful for a variety of studies of planet formation and dynamical evolution. They can also be generalized to model other time-dependent system properties or other physical properties of the particles in the simulations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
