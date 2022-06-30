Atmospheric Properties of ROXs 42Bb from Low and High Resolution Spectroscopy

Direct imaging has revealed a unique population of young planetary mass objects on relatively wide (tens to hundreds of AU) orbits. Although several dozen of these objects have been detected to date, it is currently unclear how they formed. We can use the atmospheric compositions of these objects, including their atmospheric metallicities and C/O ratios, to constrain their past formation and migration histories. Atmospheric characterization studies using low resolution spectra of these objects are strongly affected by the presence of condensate clouds, which can bias the retrieved abundances. Here we present new retrievals for the representative object ROXs-42Bb using a combination of low and high resolution (R ~ 25,000) spectroscopy. We show that high resolution spectroscopy is much less sensitive to the presence of clouds, and can be used to obtain more reliable abundance measurements.