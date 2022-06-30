Dynamics and Habitability in the HD 45364 Planetary System

The HD 45364 system hosts two giant planets orbiting in a 3:2 mean motion resonance and was the first exoplanetary system observed to exhibit such an orbital configuration. The interesting dynamics between the two planets and their presence within the system Habitable Zone (HZ) prompt studies into the formation and evolution scenarios for the system, particularly as the published orbital solution results in close encounters of the planets. Several competing formation theories have since tried to explain the observed resonance through dynamical simulations and the limited radial velocity (RV) data available at the time. In this work, we use additional RVs that significantly extend the observational baseline and provide an improved orbital solution for the system. We constrain the extent of planet-planet interactions within the system through comparison of a Keplerian and dynamical fit to the RV data. We also explore the habitability prospects within the system by (a) placing upper limits on additional planets within the system from the RV analysis, (b) testing the dynamical stability of possible terrestrial planets within the HZ, and (c) discussing the potential of exomoons around the two giant planets and their habitability prospects.