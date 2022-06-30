Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

NEOSSat Observations of TESS Objects of Interest

Presentation #102.25 in the session Poster Session.

by Chris Fox and Paul Wiegert
NEOSSat is a Canadian microsatellite. Originally designed for tracking asteroids, its photometric capabilities are also useful for exoplanetary science. We demonstrate this usefulness by performing followup observations of TESS Objects of Interest. TESS has detected thousands of potential planetary candidates, but only a small fraction have been established as confirmed planets. We examine some of these objects using NEOSSat, and refine the orbital ephemeris, properties, and transit timing variations of these targets.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
