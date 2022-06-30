NEOSSat Observations of TESS Objects of Interest

NEOSSat is a Canadian microsatellite. Originally designed for tracking asteroids, its photometric capabilities are also useful for exoplanetary science. We demonstrate this usefulness by performing followup observations of TESS Objects of Interest. TESS has detected thousands of potential planetary candidates, but only a small fraction have been established as confirmed planets. We examine some of these objects using NEOSSat, and refine the orbital ephemeris, properties, and transit timing variations of these targets.