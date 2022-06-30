Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Science with the NEID GTO Program: the NEID Earth Twin Survey (NETS)

Presentation #102.257 in the session Poster Session.

by Jason Wright, Arvind Gupta, Paul Robertson, and The NEID Team
Published onJun 20, 2022
Science with the NEID GTO Program: the NEID Earth Twin Survey (NETS)

The NEID Instrument team (now the NEID Science Team) has 300 hours of time per year for 5 years starting March 2021 for Guaranteed Time Observations, supplemented by additional time from Penn State. GTO target names and metadata are public, and the targets themselves are not proprietary. We here describe our primary GTO science program, the NEID Earth Twin Survey (NETS), which is surveying the brightest nearby stars for low-mass exoplanets. We describe here the NETS observational strategy, including target selection, observing cadences, target prioritization, and management of queue priorities, as well as our ancillary science goals, such as characterizing the level of stellar variability for these quiet stars

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with