Science with the NEID GTO Program: the NEID Earth Twin Survey (NETS)

The NEID Instrument team (now the NEID Science Team) has 300 hours of time per year for 5 years starting March 2021 for Guaranteed Time Observations, supplemented by additional time from Penn State. GTO target names and metadata are public, and the targets themselves are not proprietary. We here describe our primary GTO science program, the NEID Earth Twin Survey (NETS), which is surveying the brightest nearby stars for low-mass exoplanets. We describe here the NETS observational strategy, including target selection, observing cadences, target prioritization, and management of queue priorities, as well as our ancillary science goals, such as characterizing the level of stellar variability for these quiet stars