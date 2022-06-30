Self-consistent tidal, spin and dynamical equations of motion in the REBOUND framework

For a plethora of intriguing systems (including but not limited to USPs, resonant chains, and binary systems) the effects of planetary structure and tidal dissipation on the dynamics of the system become significant. We present self-consistent equations of tidal, spin, and dynamical evolution for an N-body system, incorporated as an open-source C package in the REBOUND/REBOUNDx framework, along with a python wrapper for ease of use. We verify our results against previous work, and present a few test cases to confirm how tidal and spin effects may explain the configurations of several intriguing systems.