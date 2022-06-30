Multiwavelength Radiative Transfer and Clouds with Feedback in 3D Models of Hot Jupiters

A number of physical processes, such as the influence of magnetic drag, disequilibrium chemistry, multi-wavelength radiative transfer, and inhomogeneous cloud formation are expected to shape the 3D structure of hot Jupiters. These mechanisms impact the thermal structure of these planets and create mutual feedback effects. However, there currently exists no model capable of simulating in concert all of the physical processes known to be important for hot Jupiters. A single model that includes all of the important physical processes — even simplified mechanisms — is an important addition to the field. Here we show the results of a General Circulation Model with multiwavelength radiative transfer and radiatively active, temperature dependent clouds, and the mutual feedback that they induce. We update the “double-gray” radiative transfer prescription in our model (which assumes two broadband absorption coefficients) to a “picket-fence” method, which is a less simplified treatment that has been demonstrated to perform well compared to more complex methods, but at a fraction of the computational cost. We compare double-gray and picket fence radiative transfer treatments in models with radiatively active clouds and cloud-free models, quantifying the limitations of double-gray radiative transfer simulations over a range of conditions. In the picket fence models we find pressure-temperature curves that continue decreasing with decreasing pressure in the upper atmosphere, an improvement over the isothermal upper atmospheres characteristic of double-gray solutions. Furthermore, we compare the post-processed high resolution emission spectra of picket fence and double gray solutions, and show how these different solutions manifest in observable signatures.