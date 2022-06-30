Transit timing orbital analyses in the TESS era. Revealing multiple-planet architectures with N-body models.

My presentation will be framed around the strong transit time variations (TTVs) systems validated and dynamically characterized thanks to RV data acquired within the “Warm gIaNts with tEss” (WINE) collaboration. I will introduce the sytems TOI-216 (Dawson et al. 2019,2021), TOI-2202 (Trifonov et al. 2021), and TOI-2525 (Trifonov et al. in prep.), which interestingly all consist of a warm Jovian-Saturn-mass pair near a 2:1 mean motion resonance (MMR) orbiting a ~0.8 Msol K dwarf. These systems’ seemingly similar physical and orbital configurations are intriguing and may suggest that warm, near-resonant, massive pairs may be common around K-dwarfs. Still, I will stress that strong TTV signals also have very strong ambiguity in the eccentricity vs. planetary mass and orbital period space. A way to solve this ambiguity is adequate TTV and photo-dynamical modeling and additional RV data. Thanks to TESS, ground-based RV data, and photodynamical modeling, we can learn more about the formation and dynamical evolution of such compact massive systems and the planets in general.