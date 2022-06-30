TESS Objects of Interest Catalog in the TESS Extended Mission

During the extended mission, TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has nearly doubled the number of exoplanet candidates in the TESS Objects of Interest (TOI) catalog, from around 2,200 TOIs released during the primary mission to more than 5,000 TOIs released during the first year and a half of the extended mission. About two-thirds of these new TOIs are results from the Faint-Star Search, an investigation of potential targets around stars between 10.5 and 13.5 TESS magnitude which were not included in the original vetting process. The remaining third are the result of TESS’s increasing baseline of data allowing lower-SNR signals to improve to detectable levels and longer period candidates to be identified. We discuss characteristics of the new planet candidates added in the last year and highlight particularly interesting new candidates found with extended mission data. TESS recently observed the ecliptic for the first time for a total of 5 sectors covering about 60% of the ecliptic, revisiting the K2 field and combining K2 data with TESS data in order to find even more planet candidates. TESS is now re-observing targets in the Northern Hemisphere originally viewed during the second year of the primary mission. TESS will continue to find planets around bright, nearby stars, which are prime candidates for follow-up.