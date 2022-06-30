Simulating climate and spectral variations of oxygenated Earth-analogue exoplanets

The Great Oxidation Event was a period during which Earth’s atmospheric oxygen (O 2 ) concentrations increased from ~10-5 times its present atmospheric level (PAL) to near modern levels. Using WACCM6, a three-dimensional fully-coupled Earth System Model, we simulate the atmosphere of Earth with O 2 mixing ratios between 0.1% and 150% PAL. From these simulations, we calculate multiple orbits of planetary reflection/emission spectra using the Planetary Spectrum Generator. We highlight how observer angle, albedo, chemistry, and clouds affect simulated observations. Seasonal variability can change the planet’s brightness by up to a factor of 3 times for the same planetary phase. We show that inter-annual climate variations, as well as short-term variations due to clouds, can change the brightness of key spectral features (e.g. O 2 and H 2 O) by up to a factor of 3.5 times. This variability can be observed in our synthetic spectra with a telescope concept such as LUVOIR or HabEx. The overall variability depends on atmospheric O 2 concentration as a result of generally increased liquid and ice cloud atmospheric content as O 2 reduces.