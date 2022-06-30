The dynamical crime scene of 14 Her and its two misaligned giant planets

Orbital parameters are vestiges of the formation and evolution of planetary systems. In this talk, I will describe the full system architecture and dynamical history of the 14 Herculis system, the closest multi-giant-planet system around a middle-aged, metal-rich, solar-type star. We combine 20 years of radial velocity from Keck/HIRES with absolute astrometry from Hipparcos and Gaia showing proper motion acceleration between these two epochs to infer the full architecture of the 14 Her system. We find that coplanarity of the two planetary orbits is strongly disfavored. Combined with the age of the system and the comparable masses of its planets, this suggests that planet-planet scattering may be responsible for the current configuration of the system, thus becoming only the fourth observed system with misaligned planetary orbits.