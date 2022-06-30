TOI-1695 b: a radius valley planet around a TESS early M dwarf

Characterizing the bulk compositions of transiting exoplanets within the M dwarf radius valley offers a means to establish whether the rocky/enveloped transition emerges from an atmospheric mass loss process or is imprinted by the planet formation itself. We present the confirmation of one such planet around an early M dwarf: TOI-1695 b (P=3.13 days, R=1.89 ± 0.06 R earth ), whose radius and orbital period situate the planet within the M dwarf radius valley between model predictions from thermally-driven mass loss versus gas-depleted formation, thus making the system an important testbed for emergence models of the rocky/enveloped transition around early M dwarfs. We confirm the planet by analyzing four sectors of TESS data jointly with 46 precise radial velocity measurements taken with the HARPS-N spectrograph. We measure a preliminary planetary mass of 6.9 M earth , which reveals that TOI-1695 b is inconsistent with an Earth-like bulk composition and likely belongs to the population of gas-enveloped terrestrial planets. Our finding that TOI-1695 b is not a stripped rocky core is inconsistent with the M dwarf radius valley being sculpted by a thermally-driven mass loss process and instead favors a gas-depleted formation scenario.