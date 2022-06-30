Community Access to CHEOPS

Launched on 18 December 2019, CHEOPS (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite) is the first exoplanet mission dedicated to the search for transits of exoplanets by means of ultrahigh precision photometry of bright stars already known to host planets. It is the first S-(small) class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision 2015-2025, and a partnership between Switzerland and ESA, with important contributions from 10 other member states.

The majority (80%) of the observing time in the nominal mission is devoted to a Guaranteed Time Observers Programme which is defined by the Science Team from the CHEOPS Mission Consortium. The remaining 20% is shared between the two components of the ESA-run Guest Observers Programme — annual announcements of opportunity (AOs) and the Discretionary Programme.The third and final AO of the nominal mission will close in mid-March 2022. In this poster we detail how the Community can access time on CHEOPS up to the end of September 2023 through the Discretionary Programme, and outline plans for the Guest Observers Programme in a possible extension to the mission which will be considered as part of the 2022 ESA Mission Extension Process.