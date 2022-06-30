SCExAO/CHARIS Multi-Epoch High-Contrast Spectroscopy of HD 1160 B

We present high-contrast observations of the low-mass companion HD1160 B, obtained with the Subaru Coronographic Extreme Adaptive Optics (SCExAO) instrument and the CHARIS integral field spectrograph. We analyzed five independent, high quality data sets, four of which were obtained in low-resolution “broadband” mode covering the J, H, and K passbands (1.1–2.4 μm, R ~18) simultaneously and one at higher resolution (R ~70) in these individual passbands. We compared the extracted spectra, spectral covariances, best-matching spectral templates, and best-fit atmospheric models from these data sets. In this poster, we discuss the broad implications of this study for directly imaged exoplanets whose spectra are extracted from speckle-contaminated data.