On Predicting Exoplanetary Auroral Radio Emissions

As radio interferometry enters a golden age, ground-based observatories are now reaching sensitivities capable of unlocking an imminent and exciting field of exoplanet observation. Providing unique and complementary insight toward exoplanet science not available via orthodox exoplanet observation techniques, detection of exoplanetary magnetospheric radio emission will provide data necessary for understanding the star-planet interaction, geophysics, composition and orbital evolution of exoplanets. Using a stellar-wind driven Jovian approximation, we present analytical methods for estimating magnetospheric radio emission from confirmed exoplanets. Predicted radio fluxes from cataloged exoplanets are compared against the wavelength and sensitivities of current and future observatories. Candidate exoplanets are down-selected based on the sky coverage of each ground-observatory. Orbits of target exoplanets are modeled to account for influential orbital-dependent effects in anticipating time-varying exoplanet radio luminosity and flux. To evaluate the angular alignment of exoplanetary beamed emission relative to Earth’s position, the latitude of exoplanetary auroral emission is compared against Earth’s apparent latitude on the exoplanet. Predicted time-dependent measurements and recommended beamformed observations for ground-based radio arrays are provided, along with detailed analyses of the anticipated emission behavior for potentially detectable exoplanets.