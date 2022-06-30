Solving long-period TESS planets with CHEOPS: Orbits of the young sub-Neptunes around TOI-2076

TESS has proved revolutionary for the detection of transiting exoplanets in many key areas, including vast increases in the number of confirmed small planets around both bright and young stars. However, compared to its predecessors, the impact of TESS observations on the long-period regime remains limited due to short continuous observations (27 d) on much of the sky. Here we present the first of a series of CHEOPS observations specifically designed to fill this gap by recovering the transits of long-period TESS planets & candidates.

TOI-2076 is a validated 3-planet system of sub-Neptunes orbiting a bright (G = 8.9 mag), young (340±80 Myr) K-type star (Hedges et al 2021). The orbits of the two outer planets were unconstrained as only two non-consecutive transits were seen in TESS photometry. This left 11 & 7 possible period aliases for each, which we targeted for precise photometry using both Cheops and ground-based instruments.