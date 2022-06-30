Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

The CKS survey of the chromospheric activity of planet hosting stars

Presentation #102.325 in the session Poster Session.

by Howard Isaacson, Stephen Kane, Brad Carter, and Andrew Howard
Published onJun 20, 2022
The CKS survey of the chromospheric activity of planet hosting stars

The magnetic activity of host stars is a key factor driving planet formation and evolution, and the long-term sustainability of temperate planetary surface conditions, and may explain how planet radius as a function of orbital period reveals distinct populations of planets beyond the bifurcation of super-earths and mini-neptunes. We thus explore chromospheric activity trends for planetary populations including those in the hot-neptune desert, the radius gap and at ultra-short orbital periods. Using uniformly collected high-resolution spectra of Kepler planet-host stars from the Keck I telescope and HIRES instrument, we analyze exoplanet properties as a function of chromospheric activity as measured by the Ca II H&K lines. Using well-determined stellar properties from the California Kepler Survey, including stellar and corresponding planetary radii with errors of less than 5%, we search for correlations between planet properties and a variety of activity metrics. The planet radius gap has been shown to be influenced by stellar insolation, informing theories such as core-accretion and photo-evaporation, and setting the timescales relevant for forming mini-neptunes and super-earths. Our stellar activity results complement that of the California Kepler Survey, which presents fundamental stellar properties of ~1000 planet hosting stars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with