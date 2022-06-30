Investigating the effect of radiation pressure on protoplanetary disc dispersal

The current understanding of protoplanetary disc dispersal involves the removal of gas and dust via a photoevaporative wind generated by stellar heating of the disc. Previous models implied that there should be a large population of non-accreting discs with inner cavities due to the length of time needed to clear the outer disc. However, a lack of observations of such discs suggests that this clear-out must occur on shorter timescales. Work done by Owen & Kollmeier (2019) showed that these short timescales could be achieved by the removal of the dust component of the disc via radiation pressure from the central star. I am continuing this work by moving to a 2D framework that will incorporate a self-consistent calculation of the dust particle distribution in order to more accurately determine dust mass-loss rates. If the clear-out timescale remains short, this will support the conclusion that a combination of photoevaporation and radiation pressure mechanisms can lead to disc dispersal that fits the observational constraints.