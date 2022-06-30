Searching for Planets and Brown Dwarfs around Young Accelerating Stars

Directly imaged planets and brown dwarfs are critical tools for studying the formation, evolution, and atmospheric physics of wide-separation substellar objects. However, imaging campaigns have been limited by the low occurrence rate of long-period planets and brown dwarfs. As a result, only about a dozen exoplanets with separations between 10 and 100 AU have been imaged. Our goal is to overcome these low occurrence rates by targeting stars exhibiting small proper motion differences between Hipparcos and Gaia EDR3 that confer the presence of unseen substellar companions. Over the past two years, we have launched a multi-facility, systematic high-contrast imaging survey of the accelerating stars most likely to harbor long-period giant planets and brown dwarfs. In this talk, I will present an overview of our program, our novel approach to efficient target selection, and early results including the first discovery from this survey.