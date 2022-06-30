GCM modelling and 3D high-resolution properties of the UHJs WASP-121b and WASP-189b

The atmospheres of ultra hot Jupiters (UHJ) are prime targets for the detection of molecules and atoms at both low and high resolution. We study the atmospheres of the UHJs WASP-121b and WASP-189b by performing 3D general circulation models (GCMs) of these planets using a new high temperature correlated-k opacity scheme including important UV opacities. This leads to very different temperature and dynamical structures compared to previous studies.

The GCM results are then post-processed at low and high spectral resolutions using the state of the art 3D radiative-transfer model gCMCRT. The low resolution spectra are compared to available transmission and emission data. We perform mock HARPS and ESPRESSO instrument high resolution post-processing, which are cross-correlated with molecular/atomic templates to produce mock molecular detections, where we are able to ”detect” molecules such as TiO, Fe, Fe+ and other high temperature species.

Our efforts show that including UV opacities in RT scheme in GCMs is an important consideration which can lead to detached low pressure dynamical layers. This layer may be probed by high-resolution instruments and not indicative of the general atmosphere. Our results also suggest magnetic drag effects may also be a highly important consideration when performing GCM modelling of these atmospheres.