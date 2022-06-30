Skip to main content
Published on Jun 20, 2022

An Unusual History - Investigating Exoplanet System Trends at the M Dwarf Convective Boundary and Gaia Gap

Presentation #102.343 in the session Poster Session.

by Michele L Silverstein and Joshua Schlieder
Low-mass stars in the “Gaia gap” feature of the HR diagram slowly expand and contract for up to billions of years, leading to luminosity changes, before settling as fully convective M dwarfs. Although a similar brightening of the Sun could send the Earth into a moist runaway greenhouse state, there has been little to no investigation of the tie between the unique stellar history of Gaia gap M dwarfs and exoplanet formation and evolution. To search for defining features in systems in this recently discovered area of phase space, we take a uniform, holistic approach to characterizing gap host stars and exoplanets, employing data and results from an ensemble of resources including TESS, Gaia, ASAS-SN, 2MASS, and WISE. We probe stellar characteristics such as mass, age, and magnetic activity, alongside exoplanet parameters such as radius, mass, multiplicity, and orbital period. Here we present the first results of our search for trends in these properties for several dozen confirmed exoplanet systems associated with the gap.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
