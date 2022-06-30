Better together: uniting direct imaging, radial velocity, and astrometric data to characterize exoplanets and brown dwarfs

Direct imaging is a powerful characterization technique that can be used to understand the atmospheric composition, thermal emission signature, surface gravity, and formation history for wide orbit and non-transiting exoplanets. However, use of the direct imaging technique has so far been limited to studying a few dozen young (≤300Myr), hot (≥600K), massive (≥4Mjup) gas giants/brown dwarfs found by blind surveys. As missions like Gaia and radial velocity surveys like HARPS and HIRES age, they become increasingly sensitive to exoplanets that can be detected with high-contrast imaging using 8-10m telescopes. By using supporting data from indirect detection methods, we can tailor high-contrast imaging follow up observation for choice of target, observing filter, observation window, and integration time to increase our detection yield and deepen our sensitivity to detecting colder exoplanets. In this talk, I will give an overview of a selection of our recent discoveries made using a targeted observing strategy for Keck NIRC2 L/M-band vortex coronagraph high-contrast imaging.