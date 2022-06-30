PhoDyMM: the PhotoDynamical Multi-planet Model

As the study of exoplanets has developed, new observational constraints have illuminated the formation and evolution of planetary systems. Among these observations, the true distributions of planetary mass, radius, and density are at the forefront. The Kepler Space Telescope has provided an enormous wealth of data on the exoplanet radius distribution as well as a significant fraction of mass measurements through the detection of planet-planet dynamical interactions. These interactions have been typically characterized using Transit Timing Variations (TTVs), but TTVs are often either ignored or analyzed independently from the lightcurve. A more self-consistent approach known as a photodynamical model combines an n-body integrator with synthetic light curves. Photodynamical models allow for a more precise inference of planetary densities and enable the study of small planets (which may not have discernable transit times). To support photodynamical modeling, we have developed the PhotoDynamical Multiplanet Model (PhoDyMM) which combines a photodynamical model with a Differential Evolution Markov Chain Monte Carlo (DEMCMC) algorithm for Bayesian parameter inference of the physical and orbital parameters of an arbitrary number of planets. PhoDyMM has already been used in multiple papers on specific systems and we have been making it more flexible so that it can work easily with arbitrary Kepler systems, enabling the self-consistent analysis of all Kepler systems of multiple exoplanets. We have completed a preliminary analysis of over 200 Kepler systems and will present our results which include an initial mass-radius distribution.