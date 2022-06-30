Dynamical Evolution of Kepler Planetary Systems Through the Red Giant Branch

By utilizing MESA, we simulated the stellar evolution of Kepler-11, Kepler-36, Kepler-351, and Kepler-223 stars from the Main-Sequence to the Red Giant Branch. We used the results from MESA and implemented them into REBOUND in order to study the orbital dynamics and evolution of the exoplanets orbiting the planetary systems before the tip of red giant branch. This process consisted of integrating each system for a period of millions of years. In addition, we included the effects of tidal interactions between the planets and their host star as it expands rapidly. We showcase the change in the dynamical properties of the terrestrial planets in each system and study the effects of the rapid expansion of the host star on each planet’s orbital properties such as, eccentricity, inclination angle, and semi-major axis before the engulfment of inner most planets and the consequential effects to the outer most planets after the engulfment period. Lastly, we investigated the resonant chains and the three-body resonance angle of Kepler-223 system during this stage and produced the results.