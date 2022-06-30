TESS exoplanet masses from Minerva-Australis

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has identified more than 4500 planet candidates in its first three years of operation. Spectroscopic follow-up of these planets remains a bottleneck, with more than 95% of candidates awaiting confirmation. MINERVA-Australis is the only southern hemisphere observatory wholly dedicated to the detailed follow-up of TESS planets, and has contributed to the confirmation of 30 planets to date — nearly 20% of all TESS confirmed planets. I present mass measurements and system parameters for several new planets using MINERVA-Australis radial velocities, and give preliminary results from our new multi-telescope photometric capability to validate small TESS planet candidates. MINERVA-Australis is accessible via NSF NOIRLab proposals, and the US community is highly encouraged to take advantage of its spectroscopic and photometric resources.