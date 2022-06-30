Skip to main content
Published on Jun 20, 2022

TESS exoplanet masses from Minerva-Australis

Presentation #102.38 in the session Poster Session.

by Robert Wittenmyer, Duncan Wright, George Zhou, Peter Plavchan, Stephen Kane, Avi Shporer, John Kielkopf, Brett Addison, Christopher Tinney, Brendan Bowler, Hui Zhang, and Jonathan Horner
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has identified more than 4500 planet candidates in its first three years of operation. Spectroscopic follow-up of these planets remains a bottleneck, with more than 95% of candidates awaiting confirmation. MINERVA-Australis is the only southern hemisphere observatory wholly dedicated to the detailed follow-up of TESS planets, and has contributed to the confirmation of 30 planets to date — nearly 20% of all TESS confirmed planets. I present mass measurements and system parameters for several new planets using MINERVA-Australis radial velocities, and give preliminary results from our new multi-telescope photometric capability to validate small TESS planet candidates. MINERVA-Australis is accessible via NSF NOIRLab proposals, and the US community is highly encouraged to take advantage of its spectroscopic and photometric resources.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
