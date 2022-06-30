Modelling planet-disk-wind interactions: The effect of embedded giant planets on wind diagnostic lines

Disk winds and planet formation are considered to be two of the most important mechanisms driving the evolution and dispersal of protoplanetary disks. While both, disk-planet interactions and disk-wind interactions have been studied extensively in the past, we combine them into one model by performing three-dimensional radiation-hydrodynamic simulations of planet-hosting disks that are undergoing X-ray photoevaporation, with the goal to analyze the interactions between both mechanisms. The models show that a gap in the gas disk that is carved by a sufficiently massive planet can significantly affect the structure and kinematics of a photoevaporative wind. This effect can be strong enough to be noticable in commonly observed wind diagnostic lines, such as the [SII] 0.673 micron line, which we model with detailed photoionization calculations. When the disk is observed at inclinations around 60° and higher, the synthetic spectral line profiles may exhibit a peak in the redshifted part of the spectrum, which cannot easily be explained by simple wind models. Moreover, massive planets can induce asymmetric substructures within the disk and the photoevaporative wind, giving rise to temporal variations of the line profiles that can be strong enough to be visible in observations.