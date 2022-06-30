Transit-timing variations from Kepler to TESS

Transit timing variations present an exciting tool to probe the dynamics of planetary systems and better characterize masses of exoplanets. One such recently studied system is TOI-270 (Kaye et al. 2022), a transiting exoplanet system discovered by TESS (Gunther et al 2020), which comprises one super-earth and two sub-Neptunes in orbital resonance. As is the case with the TOI-270 system, analysis of transit-timing variations can be performed alongside radial velocity (RV) analysis to achieve even more precise constraints on planetary masses as well as provide a basis for comparison of the two methods. I will discuss this system as a case study and discuss its followup.

I will further discuss ongoing work on a scoping TTV search spanning eight years, a timescale that increases the probability of detecting these effects in systems with long super-periods, including those with smaller and further-out companions. As TESS continues its Cycle 4 into Cycle 5 and reobserves former targets, as well as many of the targets in the Kepler/K2 field, long-term TTV searches have the potential to achieve more precise mass measurements which can in turn contribute to atmospheric follow-up, comparative planetology, and demographics studies. In addition to providing mass measurements, long-term TTVs can reveal further non-transiting companions, and several of these are expected in the TESS field. I will discuss the methods and criteria I am using to perform the search, as well as its initial results.