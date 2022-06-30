Simultaneous Multi-wavelength Study of Flares on nearby active star Wolf 359

During a flare, energy is released by a star at wavelengths spanning all the way from X-rays to radio. By studying flares with multi-wavelength datasets we can understand the correlation between energies and different flare properties in various wavelengths. We obtained data of nearby active star Wolf 359 using seven different observatories. We obtained TESS optical data simultaneous with XMM-Newton X-ray, Swift UV and X-ray, NICER X-ray and Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) radio, Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope (LCO-GT) near-UV and Apache Point Observatory (APO) optical data on Wolf 359. This provides an unprecedented number of overlapping measurements/wavelength coverage. Such data will be used to study the flare energy partition in X-ray/UV/optical/radio wavelength, and to study the full atmospheric response to flares, including the action of accelerated particles. Our results will be helpful in understanding the space-weather of stars with spectral type and age comparable to Wolf 359.