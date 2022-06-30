Results from the ExoGemS Survey

We will discuss the results from the Exoplanets with Gemini Spectroscopy (ExoGemS) survey, which has acquired high-resolution transit spectroscopy of over a dozen exoplanets. Because our survey covers a large range of radii, masses, and Teq, we can compare how these properties affect the resulting transmission spectrum. The high-resolution of GRACES allows us to analyze the line profile and study the atmosphere at higher altitudes. In particular, we will highlight the detections from WASP-76 b and HAT-P-32 b. We will also present the surprising results from our search for sodium in these planets.