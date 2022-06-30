Planet Hunters TESS: findings from the first 3 years of people-powered planet hunting in TESS data

I will present new results from the Planet Hunters TESS project, which harnesses the power of citizen science to find transit events in the TESS data by engaging tens of thousands of volunteers. To date, the Planet Hunters TESS project has found numerous long-period planets and a large variety of interesting systems that were missed by automated searches. I will provide an overview of the ~140 planet candidates that we have found to date, discuss the status of our ground-based follow-up efforts, and demonstrate how our findings complement the population of automated algorithm identified planets. Finally, I will present some of our most recently validated systems, including a two-planet system (HD 152843) that has promising prospects for future atmospheric characterisation, and a new long-period planet orbiting around a nearby, evolved G star.