47 Ursae Majoris c: Exploring Roman CGI Observation Strategies

In the near future, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope coronagraphic instrument (CGI) will enable us to image giant exoplanets in reflected light. Constraints on fundamental physical properties of these planets will be obtained from the resulting photometry, spectroscopy, and astrometry. Here, we present results from simultaneous fitting to RV and simulated imaging data from the Roman Space Telescope to the high-priority CGI target 47 Ursae Majoris c. Using published radial velocity measurements for the system, we predict relative astrometry for observations at a number of epochs following the launch of Roman, at a range of inclination angles and other orbital parameters that are consistent with existing RV data. We describe the dependence of physical and orbital property constraints on system inclination, epochs of Roman observations, and follow-up observation strategies. We also consider the impact of continued RV measurements of the system in the years leading to the launch of the Roman Space Telescope. These results lay the groundwork for simultaneous orbit and atmosphere fitting based on published RV data as well as multi-epoch Roman CGI photometry and astrometry.