High-Resolution Spectra of HD 206893 b with Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer

The Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer (KPIC) connects the Keck-II adaptive optics system and the high-resolution spectrograph NIRSPEC through single-mode optical fiber to provide high-contrast, high resolution (R ~ 35000) spectra in the K-band of directly-imaged exoplanets. High-resolution spectroscopic data provides information about the atmospheric composition (e.g., abundance of water, carbon monoxide, methane), planetary radial velocity measurements, and even Doppler imaging of weather patterns. We present the first analysis of high-resolution spectra of HD 206893 b, an extremely red, dusty substellar object imaged with KPIC in September 2020. HD 206893 b is the reddest known substellar object and presents a compelling challenge to properly model its atmosphere. We performed a suite of spectroscopic analyses using joint forward modeling with both BT-Settl planetary atmosphere models and a custom PHOENIX model grid to analyze the composition, radial velocity, and rotational velocity of HD 206893 b. Our work highlights KPIC’s ability to measure critical physical properties of directly imaged exoplanets.