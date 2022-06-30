Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Eccentric Giant Planets: Observational Signatures of Atmospheric Variability

Presentation #102.89 in the session Poster Session.

by Laura Mayorga, Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, Mark Marley, Tyler Robinson, and Kevin Stevenson
Published onJun 20, 2022
Eccentric Giant Planets: Observational Signatures of Atmospheric Variability

The time-variable radiation deposited in the atmosphere of an eccentric planet induces variations in the thermal and chemical structure that may be detectable with current and future missions. Using EGP+ (Mayorga et al. 2021), we explore a grid of cloudless eccentric planet model atmospheres to ascertain the dominant variables that control atmospheric response to periastron passage in a variety of cases and predict observable features indicative of their response. We explore a range of parameters including orbital period, eccentricity, stellar effective temperature, and planet gravity in an attempt to determine a diagnostic measure of the observability of spectral changes. We present preliminary results from a grid of 48 models around Sun-like stars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with