Eccentric Giant Planets: Observational Signatures of Atmospheric Variability

The time-variable radiation deposited in the atmosphere of an eccentric planet induces variations in the thermal and chemical structure that may be detectable with current and future missions. Using EGP+ (Mayorga et al. 2021), we explore a grid of cloudless eccentric planet model atmospheres to ascertain the dominant variables that control atmospheric response to periastron passage in a variety of cases and predict observable features indicative of their response. We explore a range of parameters including orbital period, eccentricity, stellar effective temperature, and planet gravity in an attempt to determine a diagnostic measure of the observability of spectral changes. We present preliminary results from a grid of 48 models around Sun-like stars.