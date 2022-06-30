How to Propose for and Use NEID: Insights from the Observatory

NEID is a new extreme-precision radial velocity (EPRV) spectrometer installed at the WIYN 3.5 m Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory. It has a broad, continuous wavelength grasp (380-930 nm) and two resolution modes (R ~ 110,000 and R ~ 60,000). NEID entered full science operations in 2021B and is operated in queue mode. It is available to the astronomical community through the joint NASA-NSF Exoplanet Observational Research (NN-EXPLORE) partnership. Here we present an insider view of NEID operations from the Observatory’s vantage point. We describe how to propose for NEID and how to optimize your science program based on knowledge gained from the first year of science operations. We also briefly describe the scheduling process and data access through the NExScI NEID portal, including access to the publicly available daily solar observations.