Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

GJ 367b: A dense, ultrashort-period sub-Earth planet transiting a nearby red dwarf star

Presentation #104.02 in the session Transits 1.

by Kristine W. F. Lam, Szilárd Csizmadia, Nicola Astudillo-Defru, Xavier Bonfiils, Davide Gandolfi, Sebastiano Padovan, Massimiliano Esposito, Coel Hellier, Teruyuki Hirano, John Livingston, Felipe Murgas, Alexis M. S. Smith, Karen Collins, Savita Mathur, Rafael A. Garcia, Steve B. Howell, Nuno C. Santos, Fei Dai, George Ricker, Roland Vanderspek, David Latham, Sara Seager, Joshua Winn, Jon Jenkins, Simon Albrecht, Jose Almenara, Etienne Artigau, Oscar Barragán, François Bouchy, Juan Cabrera, David Charbonneau, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Alexander Chaushev, Jessie L. Christiansen, William D. Cochran, José R. De Meideiros, Xavier Delfosse, Rodrigo F. Díaz, René Doyon, Philipp Eigmüller, Pedro Figueira, Thierry Forveille, Malcolm Fridlund, Guillaume Gaisné, Elisa Goffo, Iskra Georgieva, Sascha Grziwa, Eike Guenther, Artie Hatzes, Marshall Johnson, Petr Kabáth, Emil Knudstrup, Judith Korth, Pablo Lewin, Jack Lissauer, Christophe Lovis, Rafael Luque, Claudio Melo, Edward Morgan, Robert Morris, Michel Mayor, Norio Narita, Hannah L. M. Osborne, Enric Palle Bago, Francesco Pepe, Carina Persson, Samuel Quinn, Heike Rauer, Seth Redfield, Joshua Schlieder, Damien Ségransan, Luisa M. Serrano, Jeffrey Smith, Ján Šubjak, Joseph Twicken, Stéphane Udry, Vincent Van Eylen, and Michael Vezie
Ultrashort-period (USP) exoplanets have orbital periods shorter than 1 day. Precise masses and radii of USP exoplanets could provide constraints on their unknown formation and evolution processes. We present the work from Lam et al. 2021 (Science, 374, 1271) and report the detection and characterization of the USP planet GJ 367b using high-precision photometry and radial velocity observations. GJ 367b orbits a bright (V-band magnitude of 10.2), nearby, and red (M-type) dwarf star every 7.7 hours. GJ 367b has a radius of 0.718 ± 0.054 Earth-radii and a mass of 0.546 ± 0.078 Earth-masses, making it a sub-Earth planet. The corresponding bulk density is 8.106 ± 2.165 grams per cubic centimeter — close to that of iron. An interior structure model predicts that the planet has an iron core radius fraction of 86 ± 5%, similar to that of Mercury’s interior.

