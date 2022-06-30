Measuring mass of cold wide orbit exoplanets with Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey

One of the main missions of upcoming Roman Space Telescope is to complete the exoplanet census — a task already started by Kepler. A very important component of this mission is to measure the mass of the cold wide orbit exoplanets and their hosts. I will describe different methods of measuring masses and the progress made towards developing these methods with precursor studies with Hubble and Keck telescopes. Some of the recent results will demonstrate centroid shift method — which will be one of the primary method of mass measurement with Roman. I will describe how Roman Telescope’s high resolution capability in different passbands would make it possible to measure masses of 700+ exoplanets and their hosts, with masses ranging as small as Mars mass planet.