Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Probing the Atmospheric Circulation Patterns in the Highly-Variable Planetary-Mass Companion VHS 1256 B

Presentation #108.04 in the session Atmospheres 1.

by Yifan Zhou, Brendan Bowler, Tiffany Kataria, Caroline Morley, Daniel Apai, Marta Bryan, Andrew Skemer, and Björn Benneke
Atmospheric dynamics determines the thermal, compositional, and cloud distributions in a planet, so observational constraints on these structures facilitate direct tests of general circulation models.Recent long-time-baseline photometric monitoring of variable brown dwarfs revealed vigorous evolution in substellar atmospheres, offering a powerful probe of atmospheric circulation. We present results from the first multi-epoch space-based spectroscopic monitoring program of a planetary-mass companion (PMC). Using Hubble Space Telescope Wide Field Camera 3 time-resolved spectra, we probe the atmospheric circulation patterns of the PMC VHS 1256 B over multiple timescales. Over one rotation period, VHS 1256 B’s light curve varies rapidly, suggesting fast-evolving waves and storms driven by atmospheric dynamics. On a long timescale spanning nearly one thousand rotation, the brightness and spectral variability is even greater. The J-band peak-to-valley amplitude is 38%, making VHS 1256 B the most variable substellar object known. The spectral time series qualitatively agrees with general circulation models containing equatorial waves and high-latitude storms, but the observed variability amplitude far exceeds the predicted value. The constraints on the rapid and vigorous evolution in VHS 1256 B’s atmosphere provide a crucial context for interpreting its upcoming JWST spectrum that will be collected in an Early Release Science program.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
